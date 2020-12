The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few passing clouds early this evening followed by fair skies late. The low will be 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a mild high of 63 degrees.

Clouds increase across the area Friday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. The rain chance is 30% for Saturday. The high will be 62 degrees.

Have a great night!