Fair skies with some patchy frost tonight – A sunny and mild weekend ahead

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies for the area tonight with a low of 39 degrees. A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky where temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30’s.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high in the lower 70’s. The mountains will stay in the middle 60’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 78 degrees.

Rain returns Sunday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a high near 75 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 62 with a high on Tuesday near 77 degrees. We will have to watch the possibility for a few strong storms on Tuesday.

Showers will be possible Tuesday night with showers and thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times the middle of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s Wednesday and the middle 60’s Thursday.

Showers will be possible on Friday with a high near 62 degrees.

Have a great weekend