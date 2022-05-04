The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be 52 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday with a high of 82 degrees.

Clouds are back for Thursday night with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail. The high Friday will be 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with 80% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The low will be 57 with a high on Saturday near 68 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies and showers in the area Saturday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild for Mother’s Day with an afternoon high near 75 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area Sunday night through Tuesday which will allow for a warming trend.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night!