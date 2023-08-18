The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies overnight with patchy fog and a low of 54 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be hot at 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great weekend!