The Storm Team 11 calls for fair skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low of 39 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon with a high of 68 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a mild high of 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 70 degrees.

We keep scattered showers Saturday night and Sunday. The chance of rain will be 30%. The low Saturday night will be 50 with a high on Sunday near 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few scattered showers possible. The low will be 43 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies on Monday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible late Monday into Tuesday. The low will be 42 with a high on Tuesday at 54 degrees. The chance of rain is 40% Monday night with a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Have a great night!