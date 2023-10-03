The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be 54 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with an afternoon high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Thursday will start sunny with an increase in clouds through the day. The high will be 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 50% chance of rain Friday. The high will be cooler at 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 40 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be much cooler at 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with the possibility for patchy frost. The low will be 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chilly high of 59 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with patchy frost possible. The low will be 36 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with areas of patchy frost. The low will be38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high 69 degrees.

Have a great night!