The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies in the forecast tonight with a low temperature of 53 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be 56 with a high on Saturday of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a low of 56 degrees and a high on Sunday of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

A front will move into the area Tuesday into early Wednesday which will bring a chance of a few scattered showers to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 85 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees and a 20% chance of a few showers.

Next Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a 30% of scattered thunderstorms.

Have a great night!