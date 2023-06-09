(WJHL)-The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of haze. The low will be near 49 degrees.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions. The high will be 83 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 56 degrees.
Skies will become cloudy Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 60.
Monday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees. A few of the storms Sunday afternoon into Monday could be strong.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with just a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 77 degrees.
Have a great weekend!