(WJHL)-The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of haze. The low will be near 49 degrees.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hazy conditions are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Skies will become cloudy Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 60.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees. A few of the storms Sunday afternoon into Monday could be strong.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with just a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 77 degrees.

Have a great weekend!