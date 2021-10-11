Fair skies with fog overnight – Sun and clouds Tuesday – Temperatures stay warm through Friday

Weather

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with areas of patchy fog.  The low will be near 55 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high near 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 56 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high near 82 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 58 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 82 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain late in the evening.  The high on Friday will be 74 degrees. 

A cold front will sweep the area on Saturday and that front will bring very cool air into the area.  The cold front will also bring a good chance of rain to the area on Saturday. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms.  The high will be near 74 degrees.   

Skies will clear Saturday night with a low near 48 degrees.  Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 66 degrees. 

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 42 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 68 degrees.

Have a great night!

