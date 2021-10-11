Fair skies tonight with areas of patchy fog – We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high near 80

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be near 55 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high near 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high near 82 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain late in the evening. The high on Friday will be 74 degrees.

A cold front will sweep the area on Saturday and that front will bring very cool air into the area. The cold front will also bring a good chance of rain to the area on Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be near 74 degrees.

Skies will clear Saturday night with a low near 48 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 66 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 68 degrees.

Have a great night!