The Storm Team 11 Forecast:    Fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 50 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday with a high near 82 degrees.  Scattered showers will be possible across the mountains. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 54 degrees 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be 79 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a 60% chance of rain.  The low Friday night will be 57 with a high on Saturday near 80 degrees. 

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 80 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday with a high near 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with Tuesday with a low of 54 and a high on Tuesday near 82  degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 54 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a great night!