The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 50 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday with a high near 82 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible across the mountains.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 54 degrees

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 79 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. The low Friday night will be 57 with a high on Saturday near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday with a high near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with Tuesday with a low of 54 and a high on Tuesday near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a great night!