The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 53 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 80 degrees. 

We will be watching a cluster of showers and thunderstorms that will move into the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be 59 degrees. 

Saturday will start cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms early followed by afternoon clearing.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain late in the day.  The high will be 83 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy with a a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 64 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.  The high will be warm at 92 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 94 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great night!