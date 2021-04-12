Fair skies tonight with a few scattered showers tomorrow afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Fair skies are forecast for the area tonight with a chilly low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 47 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 68 degrees.

We will keep a few scattered showers late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The low Wednesday night will be 42 with a high on Thursday at a chilly 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 62 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area over the weekend. Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday with a high near 63 degrees. The chance of rain is 30%.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night into Sunday with a low near 40 and a high on Sunday near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be near 63 degrees.

The cool air will stick around into early next week as well.

Have a great night!