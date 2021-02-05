Fair skies tonight – Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Saturday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 25 degrees.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and parts of Virginia from Saturday evening to Noon Sunday.
Rain and snow will move into the area late tomorrow afternoon and change to snow tomorrow night. Snowfall accumulations will be possible across the area. Heavier snowfall totals will be across the mountains and east Tennessee and western North Carolina and across the highest elevations of southwest Virginia. The high Saturday will be 46 degrees with a low of 32 degrees,
Snow will be likely Sunday morning with some afternoon clearing. The high will be 42 degrees,
Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 50.
