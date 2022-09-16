The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with areas of patchy dense fog.  The low will be 54 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees.   

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a low of 54 degrees and a high on Sunday near 83 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 58 degrees. 

A front will move into the area Tuesday into early Wednesday which will bring a chance of a few scattered showers to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 88 degrees.  We do have a 20% chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 88 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great weekend!