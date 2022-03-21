The Strom Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 42 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with an afternoon high near 73 degrees. Clouds will increase through the late afternoon.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 60% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm late. The low will be 42 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 70% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 64 degrees.

We keep some clouds in the area Thursday night with Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 40 with a high on Friday near 53 degrees.

We could see a chance of rain and snow showers late Friday night into Saturday. The low will be near 38 with a high on Saturday near 53 degrees.

Temperatures will be cold Saturday night with a low of 32 degrees along with a few snow flurries.

We could see some light rain and mountain snow flurries early Sunday with a high near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with with a high near 67 degrees.

Have a great night!