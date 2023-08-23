The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and muggy conditions tonight with a low of 67 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 90 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm early.  The low will be near 69 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms that do pop up could be strong to severe.  The high will be hot at 92 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a mild low of 70 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 90 with a 50% chance of rain.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 65 degrees. 

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday.  The high on Sunday will be 83 with a high on Monday near 80 degrees.  The chance of rain on Sunday is 40% with a 40% chance Monday.  The low temperatures Sunday night will be 62 degrees.  The low Monday night will be near 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high on Tuesday will be 80 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a slight chance of a shower.  The high will be 79 degrees.

Have a great nigth!