The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm by dawn. The low will be 64 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 87 degrees. A few of the thunderstorms that do pop up across the area could be strong with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 60%, The low will be 67 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday of next week along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 with a high on Wednesday near 87 degrees. The chance of rain Wednesday is 40%.

