(WJHL) – The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 57 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Memorial Day Monday with a high near 88 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 58 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 89 degrees.  We do have a 20% chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm especially across the higher elevations. 

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevations.  The high will be 87 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of a few afternoon and early evening showers and a possible thunderstorm.  The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a great night!