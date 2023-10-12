The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 80 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 72 degrees.

We will keep showers in the forecast Saturday night. The chance of rain will be 50%. The low Saturday night will be 50 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Sunday with a cool high of 54 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 50%.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain on Sunday night is 40% with a 30% chance of rain on Monday. The low Sunday night will be 43 with a high on Monday near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain early. The high will be 53 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 65 degrees.

Have a great night!