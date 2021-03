Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, March 7, 2021

Warming Trend Begins Monday AfternoonClear and very cold tonight. Areas of frost late. Low of 20 to 22 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 20s in the mountains.

Abundant sunshine with hardly a cloud in the sky Monday. The wind will be lighter than Sunday. However, the flow is expected to shift out of the southwest, which will warm us up in the afternoon. High near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 50s elsewhere.