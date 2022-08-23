The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with patchy fog. The low will be comfortable at 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with just a slight chance of a stray shower. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Frida night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 64 degrees.

We keep partly cloudy skies Sunday and Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm both days. The high on Sunday will be 88 with a high on Monday near 87 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will be near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 88 degrees.

Have a good night!