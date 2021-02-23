Fair skies overnight with partly cloudy skies and a high near 70 Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has clear skies in the area with a low of 35 tonight.

Partly cloudy skies prevail tomorrow with an increase in clouds late. High 69.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a few scattered showers. Low 39.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a chance of a few scattered showers early. High 53.

Scattered showers are forecast for Friday and Saturday with locally heavy rainfall possible Sunday into Monday. High temperatures will stay in the 50’s and lower 60’s/

Have a great night!