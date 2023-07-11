The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 88 degrees. We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm across the higher elevations.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 64 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 67 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday of next week along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great night!