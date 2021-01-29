Fair skies overnight with an increase in clouds Saturday – A light wintry mix possible Saturday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 22.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for early Saturday with an increase in clouds through the day. We could see a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix Saturday evening. The high will be 47.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of a wintry mix with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of rain in the Tri-Cities. We will see a chance of snow in the mountains of North Carolina and across parts of southwest Virginia from Grayson county to Smyth and Tazewell counties north and northeast. Western North Carolina will also have a chance of snow and freezing rain and sleet. The high in the Tri-Cities will be in the lower 50s with highs in the 30’s to our east and northeast.

Have a great weekend!