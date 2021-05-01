Fair skies overnight with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with mild temperatures – Rain arrives Monday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 42 degrees.

Sunday will start with sunshine followed by an increase in clouds through the late morning into the afternoon. We will become cloudy by the late afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 50% overnight. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Rainfall could range from one to two inches. High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s on Tuesday and the lower 70’s on Wednesday.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with a high on Thursday at 66 and a high on Friday at 62 degrees. The chance of rain is 50% Thursday and 30% on Friday.

