The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 63 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of rain is 60%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for next Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a great holiday weekend!