The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and pleasant conditions overnight with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the mountains. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 65 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon. The high will be 88 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early Sunday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be 62 with a high on Wednesday near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 with a high on Friday near 85 degrees. The chance of rain Friday is 40%.

Have a great weekend!