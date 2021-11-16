Fair skies overnight – Partly cloudy, breezy and mild Wednesday – Rain Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies overnight with a low near 43 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 72 degrees. 

Clouds increase late Wednesday night with a low of 46 degrees.  Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of rain.  The high will be near 65 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a slight chance of a wintry mix for some as the front that brought the rain moves east. The low will be 29 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 50 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a cold low of 27 degrees. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 32 degrees. 

Clouds increase on Sunday with a 30% chance of rain late in the day.  The high will be near 55 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 30% chance of rain late.  The low will be 40 degrees. 

Monday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.  The high will be 52 degrees.   

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 42 degrees.

