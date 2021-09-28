Fair skies overnight – Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with an afternoon high near 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with areas of patchy fog. The low will be 54 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 53 degrees, Friday will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 79 degrees.

We start next week with a slight increase in moisture which will lead to scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 76 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Tuesday with a high of 75 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 40%.

Have a great Wednesday.