The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies overnight with an overnight low near 44 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with an afternoon high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with an afternoon high near 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers north and west of the Tri-Cities through the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible late in the day across northeast Tennessee. The high on Thursday will be mild at 75 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 57 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for early Friday night with clearing skies late. The low will be 36 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 56 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday with a high of 58 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees.

Have a great night!