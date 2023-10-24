The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls fair skies early tonight followed by passing clouds overnight into early Wednesday. The low will be chilly at 36 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be near 60 degrees.