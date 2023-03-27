The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies early tonight with clouds increase late. The low will be near 40 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of rain early. Skies will clear overnight with a chance of frost. The low will be 34 degrees.

Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 59 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with frost. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 30% chance of rain late. The high will be mild at 72 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. The low will be 52 with a high of 70 degrees Saturday.

We keep a chance of scattered showers Saturday nigh into Sunday morning with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 70 degrees.

Have a great night!