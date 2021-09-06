Fair skies and mild tonight – Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low temperature of 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with an afternoon high near 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Wednesday. This system will bring scattered showers to the region. The high Wednesday will be 83 degrees.

High pressure will build in behind the system on Wednesday which will allow for plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures into next weekend.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Friday with a high near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Saturday night. The high will be 84 degreed with an overnight low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 84 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers on Monday of next week with an afternoon high near 84 degrees.

Have a great night!