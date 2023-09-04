The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 62 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a hot high of 90 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 64.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 84 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday evening with a low of 62 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 82 degrees.
