The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a hot high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 64.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 84 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday evening with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 82 degrees.

Have a great night!