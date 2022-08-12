Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 54 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Sunday will give way to an increase in clouds along with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

We keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain is 30% Sunday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The low Sunday night will be 60 with a high on Monday near 82 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great weekend!