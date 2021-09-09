Fair skies and cool temperatures tonight – Partly cloudy and mild Friday with highs close to 80

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and cool temperatures overnight with a low near 52 degrees. The higher elevations will have low temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 79 degrees. The higher elevations will have high temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night. Great football weather. Look for a low near 52 degrees with middle and upper 40’s across the higher elevations.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

High pressure will continue to dominate the area into early next week.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 86 degrees.

The heat is back on Monday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 87 degrees.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain both days is 40%. The high on Wednesday will be 86 degrees with a high on Thursday of 83 degrees.

Have a great night