The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 58 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and warm with a high of 85 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 59 degrees.
Monday will be sunny and hot with a high of 90 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.
Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90 degrees.
We keep fair skies Wednesday night with a low of 63 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.
Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 86 degrees.
Have a great weekend!