The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and hot with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90 degrees.

We keep fair skies Wednesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great weekend!