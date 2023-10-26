The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 53 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a cool high of 48 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 55 degrees.

Have a great night!