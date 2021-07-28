Fair and warm tonight with another hot, hazy and humid day on tap for Thursday – Showers late Thursday evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and warm temperatures tonight with a low near 63 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, hazy and humid with a high of 93 degrees.

Our next weather maker, a cold front, will move into the area late Thursday night into Friday which will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 70.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially early in the day. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low near 63 degrees and a high on Saturday near 86 degrees. We do have a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Rain chances will increase Sunday with a stalled system to our south.

We have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday with a high near 83 degrees.

We keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area Sunday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures near 80 to 82 degrees and low temperatures near 60. We have a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers on Wednesday.

Have a great night!