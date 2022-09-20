The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast tonight with a low of 57 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be cool at 44 degrees with a high on Saturday of 77 degrees.

Clouds increase across the area late Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 60% chance of rain through the period. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees Sunday and 74 degrees on Monday. Low temperatures will be near 57 Sunday night and 49 Monday night.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 72 degrees.

Have a great night!