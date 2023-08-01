The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 59 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 78 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.
Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with s few scattered showers and thunderstorms The low will be 66 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.
Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for a few storms early. The low will be 67 degrees.
Sunday and Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The high on Sunday will be 88 degrees with a high on Monday at 85 degrees. The chance of rain will be 50% Sunday and 60% on Monday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night with a low near 65 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.
