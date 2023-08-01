The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 78 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with s few scattered showers and thunderstorms The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for a few storms early. The low will be 67 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The high on Sunday will be 88 degrees with a high on Monday at 85 degrees. The chance of rain will be 50% Sunday and 60% on Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!