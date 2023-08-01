The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 59 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.  The high will be 85 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be 65 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be cooler at 78 degrees.  

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.  

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with s few scattered showers and thunderstorms   The low will be 66 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 85 degrees. 

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a slight chance for a few storms early.  The low will be 67 degrees. 

Sunday and Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.  The high on Sunday will be 88 degrees with a high on Monday at 85 degrees.  The chance of rain will be 50% Sunday and 60% on Monday. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night with a low near 65 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great night!