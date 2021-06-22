Fair and cool tonight – A beautiful day Wednesday with an increase in heat and scattered storms by the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies with areas of patchy fog overnight. The low will be near 52 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Temperatures in the higher elevations will be in the middle and upper 40’s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with an afternoon high near 80 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 70’s.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low in the middle and upper 50’s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 85 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 86 degrees.

Warmer temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We will keep a slight chance for a few scattered storms Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are also forecast for Monday and Tuesday. The chance of rain on Monday is 60% with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday. The high on Monday will be 84 degrees with a low Monday night of 64 degrees. The high on Tuesday will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!