Fair and cool overnight with partly cloudy skies and a high near 80 Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Fair skies are forecast for the area tonight with a cool low of 47 degrees.

We will see another beautiful day Wednesday with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower or stray thunderstorm. The high will be close to 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Thursday will give way to variable cloudy skies along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 73 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday night into Friday. The low will be 52 with a high on Friday near 74 degrees.

Our next wave of moisture will move into the area Saturday. Variable cloudy skies are forecast with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. The high will be 73 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies in the area Saturday night into early Sunday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 49 with a high of 70 degrees on Sunday.

We will clear out Sunday afternoon and Monday. The low Sunday night with be 47 degrees with a high on Monday of 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. The chance of rain is only 30%. The high on Tuesday will be 73 degrees.

Have a great night!