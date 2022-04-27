The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with patchy frost possible. The low will be 38 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low near 53 and a high on Saturday near 75 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of showers ad thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 55 degrees and a high on Monday near 78 degrees. The chance of rain is 50% Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be near 57 with a high on Tuesday near 78 degrees. The chance of rain is 60% on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for a few scattered afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great night.