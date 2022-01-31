Fair and cold tonight – Partly cloudy and warmer Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low of 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 55 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Tuesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for for Wednesday night and Thursday. The low will be 43 with a high on Thursday near 62 degrees. The chance of rain is 80% on Thursday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with rain likely Thursday night. Rain will change to snow across our northern counties early Friday morning then possibly across the Tri-Cities late in the day. The high on Friday will be 48 degrees early in the morning.

We will keep cloudy skies and a chance of snow showers Friday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 42 degrees.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of rain in the Tri-Cities and across most of southwest Virginia. Areas east of the Tri-Cities and northeast of Bristol will have a chance of seeing some light snow. The high on Sunday will be 45 degrees.

Look for a chance of rain on Monday with a high near 48 degrees.

Have a great night!