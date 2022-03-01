The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low of 34 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 65 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 40 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an afternoon high near 65 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 38 degrees. 

Friday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a mild high of 68 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday.  The low will be 44 with a high Saturday of 74 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain late in the day.  It will be very mild with a high of 79 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a 40% chance of rain late Sunday night and a 50% chance of rain on Monday.  The low will be 52 with a high on Monday near 74 degrees. 

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 47 and a high on Tuesday near 58 degrees.  The chance of rain is 60% through the period.

Have a great night!