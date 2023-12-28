This week on Star Watch we will end 2023 with 3 planets that you can see in the night sky and starting 2024 with the earth at perihelion.

On the morning of December 30th, about 20 minutes before sunrise, you will be able to see 3 planets in the night sky. If you look to the southeast, you will be able to see three brighter stars, those are the planets Mars, Mercury and Venus. Just over the horizon, there will be a small, bright red colored star. That is the planet Mars. Just above Mars will be a bright, tan colored star and that is the planet Mercury. Venus will be just off the the right and will be the easiest to spot being a bright white star in the sky.

All of these planets will be able to be seen with the naked eye, so no telescope is needed.

Just after the start of the new year on January 2nd, the Earth will be at perihelion. Perihelion is the moment that the Earth will be the closest to the sun. Because Earth’s path around the sun is in an ellipse, or an oval shape, the Earth is closer and further away from the sun at different times during the year. When the Earth is at perihelion it is about 91.4 million mines away from the sun.