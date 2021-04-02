Egg-ceptional sunshine as we hop from winter back to spring this weekend

(WJHL)- The core of this early April cold snap is about over. Saturday morning will bring about a hard freeze and frost as we approach another record low before a warm up kicks into high gear.

As the upper level winds begin to shift, temperatures will start warming up this Easter weekend during the afternoons with plenty of sunshine.

While record cold isn’t expected Sunday morning, if you’re going out to sunrise services you’ll want to bring a blanket and coat.

Temperatures moderate throughout the day and you may want to get consider an afternoon egg hunt given our highs will top out well into the 60s.

