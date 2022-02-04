Drizzle and flurries tonight – Light snow in them mountains – Sun Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for some drizzle and snow flurries. The highest elevations could see light snow with a dusting to less than an inch possible. The low will be cold at 20 degrees.

Look for morning clouds and a slight chance of snow flurries followed by sunny skies Saturday afternoon. It will be cold with a high near 36 in the Tri-Cities. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 20’s.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees. The higher elevations will dip to the middle and upper teens.

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 47 in the Tri-Cities and the upper 30’s across the higher elevations.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees.

Look for a few passing clouds late Monday into Monday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low of 25 and a high on Wednesday at 50 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Wednesday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Thursday will be cloud with a slight chance of some light rain or snow showers. The high will be 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 46 degrees.