Drizzle and flurries tonight – Light snow in them mountains – Sun Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for some drizzle and snow flurries.  The highest elevations could see light snow with a dusting to less than an inch possible.  The low will be cold at 20 degrees. 

Look for morning clouds and a slight chance of snow flurries followed by sunny skies Saturday afternoon.  It will be cold with a high near 36 in the Tri-Cities.  The higher elevations will stay in the upper 20’s. 

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees.  The higher elevations will dip to the middle and upper teens. 

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 47 in the Tri-Cities and the upper 30’s across the higher elevations. 

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 26 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 47 degrees. 

Look for a few passing clouds late Monday into Monday night with a low of 25 degrees.   

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low of 25 and a high on Wednesday at 50 degrees. 

We will see an increase in clouds Wednesday night with a low of 29 degrees. 

Thursday will be cloud with a slight chance of some light rain or snow showers.  The high will be 46 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 46 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss